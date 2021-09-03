Lorde has been gracing fans with numerous performances since she started her new era, "Solar Power." They're looking forward to seeing her at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

However, the media giant recently announced that the singer would no longer perform; here's why.

The official Twitter account of the VMAs recently announced that the "Stoned At The Nail Salon" hitmaker would not hit the awards show's stage this year due to a change in production elements. (read the tweet below)

Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future! 💛 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 3, 2021

Following the announcement, fans are not convinced of VMAs' explanation, demanding further details.

"Please, elaborate in the "change in production elements" part. That's like super vague." one fan wrote.

"Upsetting. But I won't give up. My career was build on failures and not following the mold . I won't stop. I never have and never will. I still believe in this album. And I still will push. No matter what." another fan wrote, referencing Bebe Rexha's meme.

"i wasnt even gonna watch the vmas but lorde was the only one i wouldve been happy to see perform like on yt later or sum." one tweeted.

At the time of this writing, the MTV VMAs did not give further details on why Lorde was pulled off from the lineup aside from changes in production.

Lorde's Previous VMA Appearance

Lorde last performed at the prestigious awards show in 2017. She was suffering from flu at the time, but that did not stop her from giving her best. (watch the performance below)

The "Fallen Fruit" hitmaker wasn't able to sing live vocals, but she managed to dance to her song "Homemade Dynamite" from her critically-acclaimed sophomore album "Melodrama."

MTV Video Music Awards 2021

According to L'Officiel, this year's VMAs will be at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York, this September 12 (Sunday).

Other singers who will perform include Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Camila Cabello, and Olivia Rodrigo, which marks her MTV VMA debut.

The awards show will be handing out a reimagined version of "Moon Person" to the winners to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

Designed by NY-based artist Kehinde Wiley, the iconic trophy now features floral imagery to pay homage to the different cultural backgrounds of singers.

"The design features botanical vines seamlessly flowing up and around the figure's legs, body, and arms as a commentary on the ethnic histories that surround America." MTV explained in an interview with Rolling Stone.

