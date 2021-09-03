Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" album makes its debut on every music platform but is already on the brink of criticism due to R.Kelly's contribution.

The long-awaited album had finally been released, albeit an hour late. Along with a long list of artists who featured and who helped produce the 21 tracks in "Certified Lover Boy," R. Kelly's name seems to stand out the most.

According to Variety, Drake had worked with musical legends John Lennon and Paul McCartney for the lyrics on his opening track "Champagne Poetry." However, fans seem to notice his song called "TSU" more than any other track on the album. Not because of the lyrics, written by Justin Timberlake and Timbaland, but because it credits controversial producer R. Kelly.

The Issue With R.Kelly

Although it is uncertain which part of 'TSU" the alleged rapist contributed to, the majority of Drake's fans still cannot condemn crediting R. Kelly.

The Independent reported that the songwriter is facing charges against sexual exploitation of underaged girls, kidnapping, forced labor, and the violation of the Mann Act due to his action of transporting and coercing his victims to perform illegal sexual activities for his income.

The composer is currently attending one of his trials in New York City. The same source has reached out to Drake's representatives for their defense regarding this issue.

Drake Loses Fans

Fans have noticed that some music platforms have made the R.Kelly track unavailable for streaming. Many of Drake's avid listeners have something to say about it too.

"People are defending this R. Kelly credit, talking about "it's a sample"... okay?????? So Drake chose to sample his work, knowing he'd have to clear it with R. Kelly, and that Kelly would get a check royalties. He could've done away with sample/track, he clearly doesn't care," one fan pointed out.

While many others are in utter disbelief and are using their best memes and reaction clips to express themselves, "R Kelly has a credit on Drakes's album?" and "Drake really gave R KELLY a writing credit on TSU."

"R.Kelly wrote a song for Drake that's on CLB. This is the plot twist no one needed," one Drake fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, this person took the issue personally, "R KELLY GOT A PAID PLACEMENT ON DRAKE'S ALBUM? AND YALL STILL WANNA... [NEVERMIND] YALL I QUIT. YALL OWE ME APOLOGIES THO. [FOR REAL.]"

