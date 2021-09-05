Lady Gaga was recently photographed in LAX after trying to return home from her overseas activities secretly.

The public caught the "Paparazzi" singer stepping out of the airport on Saturday. And obviously, the celeb opted for a more casual approach to her homecoming rather than a glamorous return as she dressed comfortably in a two-piece sweatsuit.

Daily Mail reported that Gaga was decked out in a striped, rainbow patterned outfit as she snuck out of the Los Angeles airport.

Lady Gaga leaving at LAX Airport in LA, CA 09.05.2021 pic.twitter.com/u12b85zKfQ — LG Visuals (@lgvisuals) September 5, 2021

The 35-year old is not one to ignore traveling guidelines amid the current pandemic, as she accessorized her colorful ensemble with a plain black face mask. She also slipped on white Nike sneakers and had her holiday-looking sunglasses resting on top of her head.

Michael Polansky's Airport Pick Up?

The Paparazzi managed to take a snapshot of a male figure beside Gaga at LAX's exit. She was accompanied by the hooded and masked-up individual who got into the same car as her.

The hidden figure is allegedly the actress' entrepreneur beau, Michael Polansky, who she has been dating for almost a year after breaking off her engagement with ex-Christian Carino. It is unknown whether Lady Gaga immediately returned to her Malibu mansion or dropped by Polansky's residence after leaving the airport.



'House of Gucci'

The artist had been occupied filming for "House of Gucci," which had wrapped up after months of shooting in Italy. However, the 12-time Grammy winner didn't seem too overworked as she looked fresh and rested based on her pictures.

As reported by this article, the singer-turned-actress revealed that she finished shooting her scenes for the movie as early as May.

Lady Gaga also announced on her Instagram account by uploading a behind-the-scenes picture of her fist-bumping the movie's director Ridley Scott with the caption, "That's a wrap Kid."



It is known that the production crew faced a lot of criticism continuing with the project due to conflict with the Gucci Family.

Earlier this year, the grandchildren of Guccio Gucci brought up their concerns about the movie disrespecting their family's privacy by making a profit out of their legacy and identities "to increase the income of the Hollywood system," said Patrizia Gucci, second cousin of Maurizio Gucci.

Still, the "House of Gucci" is set to be released on November 24th, which also stars Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, and Salma Hayek.

