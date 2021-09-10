Aaliyah's power has been brought to life as her third and final studio LP was recently re-released.

On Thursday, Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire shared Aaliyah's music again years after her death. The album, titled ΛΛLIYΛH, also known as "The Red Album," landed on Spotify and Apple Music simultaneously. The two companies also made it available for download for the non-subscribers of the music platforms.

The album pushed her to the spotlight even more when she released it. For what it's worth, ΛΛLIYΛH reached the second spot on the Billboard 200 chart and earned Grammy nominations for the Best Female R&B Vocal and Best R&B Album.

Now that Aaliyah's legacy has been shared with the current generation, her long-time fans and new members of her fandom applauded the singer for her impressive songs.

"Understanding the lyrics as full grown person now .. I feel it babygirl.. I really do ! Thanks for leaving us with this masterpiece," one said.



Another wrote, "Weirdly emotional listening to Aaliyah. Can guarantee that I was listening to this album exactly 20 years ago today, still grieving her loss, with no clue with what the next 36 hours would hold. What a wild way to begin your senior year of high school."

But There is Problem Over Aaliyah's Albums

Although fans are glad to hear the album again, there was actually a longtime feud before the album was released.

When her 1996 album, "One in a Million," joined Spotify last month, her estate criticized the companies for milking on the late singer's songs. It pledged to continue protecting the singer's legacy from unauthorized projects like her former manager and uncle, Barry Hankerson, did.

Hankerson currently works for Blackground Records, and he has since defended their team's desire to share Aaliyah's music with the current generation.

In an interview with Billboard, he revealed the company's goal to give Aaliyah's fans something to enjoy years after her death. They made it possible by adapting to the changes in the music business after being on hiatus for a long time.

"We wanted to be sure to be with the right people, the right executives, and to give ourselves the right time to do the different things. So when you add all that up, it was a couple of years before we could even really consider putting the music out," he went on.

