Aaliyah's Barbie Doll Sells Out in 30 Minutes on What Would Have Been Her 46th Birthday

Aaliyah has been honored on what would have been a major milestone for the late singer.

The singer has now been bestowed with a new Barbie on what would have been her 46th birthday.

According to The Detroit News, Mattel announced the Barbie on Jan. 15. The figure sees Aaliyah's doll in an all black outfit reminiscent of previous outfits she's worn. This outfit includes a letter cutout crop top as well as leather pants and sunglasses.

The doll was an instant hit upon its availability. The outlet reports that the Barbie sold out in 30 minutes. While some fans may have missed out on the initial sale of the figure, the doll will soon be available at select Target locations as well as on the store's website.

Originally, Aaliyah's Barbie was being sold for $64.99, however, The Detroit News has reported that many are now being found on e-Bay for nearly double the price.

Other stars who have had Barbie's made after them include Mariah Carey and Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks.

Over the course of her career, Aaliyah scored several hit songs, including: "Are You That Somebody" "Try Again" "One in a Million" and "At Your Best."

Aaliyah's name was thrust back into the spotlight late last year when new information about her private life was revealed in November.

According to a report, the "Rock the Boat" singer did not meet her former flame, Damon Dash, at a Diddy party.

"I didn't go to those [Diddy's] parties. I went to one in the Hamptons (hosted annually by the billionaire Michael Rubin) about 20 years ago with Aaliyah and that's about it. Ain't sh-- happen in the Hamptons. That's the day I met [Aaliyah]," Dash said during an Instagram Live session.

The couple's romance blossomed after that and they were reportedly set to be married, with Dash stating to MTV that she was "the one for me."

Aaliyah has previously been in a controversial relationship with R. Kelly when she married the fellow singer at just 15 years old, but the marriage certificate claimed she was 18. The marriage was annulled. Aaliyah was introduced to Kelly through her uncle Barry Hankerson and he served as her mentor during the making of her first album. Kelly was 27 at the time of their marriage.

Aaliyah died in 2001 when she was just 22 years old in a plane crash.

While she passed away over two decades ago, her catalogue did not arrive on streaming services until 2021.