Rock music fans are still mourning the loss of music legend Charlie Watts. His co-band members from "The Rolling Stones" are also experiencing the same thing, but the show must go on as they're going on a tour despite their drummer's absence. However, frontman Mick Jagger is overthinking his fate because of his health; how true is this?

According to a report published by National Enquirer, Jagger fears for his life because he thinks that he's the next band member to die.

A source spoke to the publication, saying he's "feeling his mortality" after the drummer's sudden death, and he's been wondering if his "own end is around the corner.

This is because Jagger underwent heart surgery in 2019, and he's afraid that his heart will give up soon.

The "Rolling Stones" frontman is still suffering from Charlie Watts' death because the drummer was "there from the beginning," and they put an end to their feud.

The drummer's death is Jagger's realization that he needs to end his unhealthy lifestyle, like going on fast-paced world tours and having a girlfriend who's much younger than him.

"Charlie's death has him thinking he needs to slow down." An insider told the publication.

READ ALSO: Travis Barker Using Kourtney Kardashian For Money? Scott Disick Thinks So!

Mick Jagger Overthinking Issue Debunked

Suggest debunked the claims after the report was published, saying the publication's source points out that Jagger is old.

In addition, the outlet mentioned that it's derogatory for the report to note that Melanie Hamrick, Jagger's girlfriend, is the frontman's way to live like a younger man. They didn't point out that they have been in a relationship for years now and are currently raising a child together.

Furthermore, the source's claims that Jagger is "slowing down" seems to be false as "The Rolling Stones" have not cancelled any shows as of now.

Charlie Watts' Death

Charlie Watts, the band's drummer for nearly 60 years, had passed away at the age of 80 last month.

In early reports, the musician died in Royal Marsden Hospital in London. His wife of 57 years, Shirley Shepherd, stood beside him as he passed away peacefully.

No official cause of death was released to the public, but "The Rolling Stones" seemingly hinted at the reason by announcing that Watts will not be able to join them in their upcoming tour as he needs time to heal from an unknown procedure.

Aside from Watts and Jagger, other band members include Keith Richards and Ronnie Woods.

READ MORE: SZA Drops New Song For 'Dear Evan Hansen' Soundtrack; Fans Are Surprised!

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.