It seems like SZA is on a roll this year, especially in her music career, as she recently released a new track for a Broadway musical drama-based film a few weeks after dropping three songs all at once.

According to The Fader, the singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, unveiled one of the soundtracks for the film "Dear Evan Hansen," which is based on the musical drama of the same name.

Her lead track is called "The Anonymous Ones." The song stayed true to her R&B roots with catchy chill beats and guitar strings. (listen to the song below)

The film, which is set to be released on September 24, also features several artists for their official soundtrack-like Billie Eilish's brother Finneas, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, and more.

The movie stars Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, and many more.

Fans Are Surprised!

After SZA released the song, many fans rejoiced on social media and expressed their thoughts regarding the music.

"SZA YES Her voice is so complex!!!! So calming!! So exquisite!!!" one fan commented on her YouTube video.

"SZA literally just did pop in her own way. What an incredible versatile artist, I love her so much." one wrote.

"Sza, Lisa and Chloe at the same day, I'M GONNA DIE," another fan wrote in excitement.

SZA Dropped Three New Songs Last Month

SZA is known to surprise her fans with her music; last month, an anonymous SoundCloud account dropped three new songs titled "I Hate You," "Nightbird," and "Joni."

The singer casually tweeted "dumping random thoughts," containing the link of her three new tracks.

She mentioned that her astrologist was the one who encouraged her to surprisingly drop the music as she told her, "tomorrow is the day for you, at the time I said, moon will be in the last degree of your sign."

Aside from the songs mentioned above, SZA previously collaborated with Doja Cat for the chart-topping song "Kiss Me More."

The Grammy-nominated singer is known for her songs "Good Days," "Drew Barrymore," "Broken Clocks," and "The Weekend."

Her critically acclaimed record titled "Ctrl" amassed success with positive reviews from fans and critics.

