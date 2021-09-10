Is Travis Barker using Kourtney Kardashian for money?

Scott Disick reportedly thinks so, according to an insider who spoke to Heat World.

The "Flip It Like Disick" star reportedly sees all the red flags regarding the drummer's relationship with Scott's ex.

In fact, Scott reportedly doesn't understand why Kourtney isn't.

According to the magazine's insider, the dad-of-three thinks Travis is only using Kourtney as his bank since the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is paying for all of their lavish trips.

Scott also reportedly believes it's weird how the musician doesn't want to meet Kourtney's friends and family and just wants to hang out with each other most of the time.

"Travis is an incredibly intense guy and he's turned down a ton of social invites from Kourtney's friends and family to get to know them better in favor of these romantic weekends away just the two of them."

So Scott Disick is allegedly becoming even more upset now he found out that Kourtney Kardashian, who has an estimated net worth of $35 million, is spending most of her money on her new beau.

But the Poosh Lifestyle creator doesn't care about her ex's opinions, and instead, she's just living her best life while in the company of her new man.

Kourtney reportedly believes that Scott, recently dumped by girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, should chill out and move on. Travis also doesn't care what Scott thinks, per Hollywood Life.

The mom-of-three also thinks that Scott is intimidated by Travis.

According to the source, "He needs to grow up and stop being so immature and petty."

"She gets that it can't be easy with the kids adoring Travis, and she's sorry if anyone's offended by the fact that she and Travis are flaunting their love."

The source added, "But this is the first time in her life she feels happy and cared for by a guy she fully trusts,"

READ ALSO:50 Cent Canceled Forever? Rapper Condemned For Insensitive Post About Michael K. Williams

Scott Disick Still In Love With Kourtney Kardashian?

The rumour suggesting that Scott Disick may still be in love with Kourtney Kardashian came after her ex, Younes Bendjima, exposed a DM Scott sent criticizing her PDA with Travis Barker.

Scott seemed to have been offended by Kourtney's PDA flaunting with Travis during their out of the country vacations, and someone close to Scott believes the only reason he is slamming the couple is that he hasn't moved on from her yet.

Still, it's best to take these reports with a grain of salt.

READ MORE: Elton John and Husband David Furnish Trouble in Paradise? Power Couple Allegedly Divorcing Soon

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.