Don McLean stayed true to his words and removed the inheritance of one of his children.

McLean spoke candidly about the changes he applied on his will after his daughter, Jackie, appeared in a damaging tell-all interview where she accused him of abuse.

In an interview with Daily Mail, McLean said he stopped supporting his 31-year-old daughter since last year.

"I have a son [Wyatt], you know, who grew up the same way, who thinks I'm a great father and who has none of these complaints. But I said to my daughter, 'If you speak out about me and trash me, I'm going to disinherit you,'" he said.

The 75-year-old "American Pie" hitmaker detailed that Jackie was automatically disinherited, taking away a $3 million trust fund from her.

Per the singer, he had always offered support to his daughter financially. Jackie reportedly received $30,000 to $50,000 from him on top of her husband's salary every year.

The patriarch reportedly wanted to give her the amount to ensure that his grandkids get what they want.

What Jackie McLean Said About Don?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 31-year-old daughter insisted that she always felt fear inside the house she grew up in.

She alleged that his father would always turn into a "crazy person" over the simple things when she was a child.

"If somebody moved an item in the house and he didn't know where it was, then he would go on a rampage for hours," she said. "And everyone was just constantly on edge because it was chaos."

The statement of the Roan Yellowthorn's singer came years after McLean was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

In 2016, the singer pleaded guilty to four charges out of six, but he did not serve jail after that.

According to Jackie's mother and Don's second wife, Patrisha McLean, she suffered from abuse until a 911 call reportedly saved her.

"Don terrorized me for four hours until the 911 call that I think might have saved my life. He was scaring me with the intensity of his rage and the craziness in his eyes," she said.

Meanwhile, McLean claimed the opposite and recently told Daily Mail how he endured physical abuse from Patrisha and how it led to the end of their marriage.

McLean is now dating 27-year-old Paris Dylan.

