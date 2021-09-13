Are Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne taking over the title of Best PDA Couple from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

The two musicians channeled their friends as they kissed in front of cameras at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday night.

Avril and Mod sun also marked the occasion as their first official red carpet debut.

The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Smith, dyed his hair green and wore a patchwork-inspired suit for the ceremony, while his girlfriend Avril wore a pink plaid suit with rhinestone bra peaking underneath.

More of Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun at the VMAs! Modvril 💚💚💚#AvrilVMAs pic.twitter.com/3BQc1FTVV9 — livebyavril 🔥 (@livebyavril) September 12, 2021

How Long Has Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Been Dating?

The pair first sparked dating rumors in Feb. 2021 after they were pictured going to dinner in Los Angeles.

Since then, they have been spotted out on double dates with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The same month, Entertainment Tonight reported that Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are confirmed to be dating.

According to their source, working together brought them closer, and the "Sk8er Boi" hitmaker reportedly has a history of falling for the people she worked with.

The source went on to add that Avril falls in love with her collaborators "for their musical creativity and expression."

The new couple collaborated on the song "Flames" that was out on Jan., which is featured in Mod's album "Internet Killed the Rockstar Deluxe" album that was released on May 7.

What did Avril Lavigne say About Mod Sun's Talent?

The pair reportedly "had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio."

Avril admitted in another interview before they were rumored to be dating that Mod Sun is an "incredible artist and producer."

At the time of their song's release, she said, "This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with 'Flames.'"

Mod Sun Describes Avril Lavigne

In an interview with Nylon magazine, Mod Sun referred to Avril Lavigne as "the ultimate queen" and detailed that most of his teenage style was based on his now-girlfriend.

The "Bones" hitmaker confessed, "I tell her this s--- all the time. I fan out. I'll talk up your s--- if you don't. I'll remind you how much of an icon you are."

Avril Lavigne's Relationship History

As mentioned earlier, Avril Lavigne has dated fellow collaborators.

She was previously married to Sum 41's Deryck Whibley for three years in 2006, she married Nickelback's Chad Kroeger from 2012 to 2015.

Avril was also linked to billionaire Philip Sarofim but reportedly split in Nov. 2019.

