Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reportedly want to do everything together.

After getting married on the Fourth of July weekend, the newlyweds cannot seem to let go of each other, that they reportedly want to go on tour with each other.

They have already delighted fans by performing together, so Gwen and Blake think that touring with each other and performing on stage as a couple could be helpful for their career.

On Aug. 25, the country superstar surprised the concert-goers by bringing his new bride on stage, where they sang "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You."

An insider with direct knowledge of the couple told OK! magazine that the stint was a "trial balloon" for their ultimate plan.

The former No Doubt frontwoman and "The Voice" coach are reportedly planning to follow in the footsteps of other power couples who went on tour together, such as Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

The insider explained, "These duos have made millions hitting the road together, and Shelton and Stefani believe the formula can work for them too."

Gwen Stefani, who was allegedly called out by other country singers for jumping genres from pop to country music, also thinks this could be a great idea.

"Plus, Stefani comes from the pop-rock world, so they're confident younger fans will embrace them."

Gwen's kids from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale are also reportedly invested in their mother's wedding, that they're okay with the two going on tours together.

The insider added, "By touring together, their work schedules would be aligned."

"They want to be a team both of stage and on."

Gwen Stefani Going Full Country

Gwen Stefani is a pop-rock icon, but a month after marrying Blake Shelton, she has allegedly embraced the country life in Oklahoma, where the latter has a massive ranch.

According to another insider who spoke to OK! Magazine, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker is changing everything she is for her new husband.

Gwen has allegedly changed her high-fashion sophistication for the "Minimum Wage" singer's "dressed-down sensibilities."

The insider added that Gwen hasn't only changed her fashion sense but has also started cooking Blake his favorite southern meals "like biscuits and gravy, and would rather have a barbecue than dinner at a fancy restaurant."

Though Blake enjoys how his wife is doing okay, the insider said that Gwen's Los Angeles friends aren't sure how to make of it, even saying "they barely recognize her anymore."

Still, it's best to take these reports with a grain of salt. Nobody knows for sure about the truth unless Gwen Stefani or Blake Shelton publicly talks about it.

