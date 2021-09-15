Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz sparked dating rumors after they were seen looking cozy while out and about in New York several times last month.

The pair was seen giving her a ride on his bike, and they also went grocery shopping.

Early this month, an insider confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple was "having so much fun together."

They added, "They like each other and things are easy and natural between them."

Though their chemistry also seems to be "off the charts," they are reportedly keeping it casual for now.

While the "Big Little Lies" actress is reportedly enjoying her time with the "Magic Mike" actor, her dad Lenny Kravitz is reportedly not happy about his daughter's "summer fling."

A source told OK! magazine that the 41-year-old hunky actor, who recently called it quits on his two-year on-again, off-again romance with British singer Jessie J. just last October, has a reputation of being a flirt, and Lenny "is not impressed."

"But he knows better than to butt in when it comes to Zoe's relationships."

The 57-year-old Rockstar is always required to bite his tongue and sit back regarding Zoe Kravitz's relationships over the years.

Before Zoe's short-lived marriage to Karl Glusman, she was linked to Penn Badgley, Chris Pine, and Michael Fassbender.

Though Channing Tatum has that bad boy charm a lot of ladies couldn't resist, especially Zoe, it seems that it will take a lot more to impress his rumored girlfriend's father.

According to the source, "Lenny accepts it's futile to try and influence whom Zoe's attracted to," adding, "Lenny's spent a lot of time in Hollywood, so he knows these high-profile dalliances tend to end badly."

The source also said that the musician wants to let Zoe make her own choices but will still look closely at the situation.

But it's best to take this report with a grain of salt. Nobody knows for sure what Lenny Kravitz thinks of Channing Tatum unless he confirms it publicly.

Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum PDA

On Monday's Met Gala, though they didn't walk together on the red carpet, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum showed PDA inside the gala and the after-party, according to eyewitnesses who talked to Entertainment Tonight.

They further revealed that the couple was holding hands inside, and Channing even pulling a chair for his girlfriend and helped her get seated when the program was about to start.

At Alicia Keys' star-studded after-party, the eyewitness added that the couple "couldn't take their hands off of each other."

