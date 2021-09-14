Britney Spears' former husband, Kevin Federline, has shared his feelings on the popstar's announced engagement with Sam Asghari.

The "Baby One More Time" singer and her 27-year-old fitness trainer beau announced that they are getting married in separate Instagram posts on Sunday, five years after they started dating.

Britney was once married to Kevin for three years, and they share two kids, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

But what does Kevin feel about Britney's engagement?

Through the dancer's attorney, Mark Kaplan, he revealed how happy he is for his ex-wife.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the lawyer said, "Kevin is very happy for Britney and wishes both she and Sam a happy and full future together."

He added, "It would seem to indicate that positive things are going forward for her as she takes more control of her life."

The "Toxic" singer winked at the camera in their engagement announcement. She also kissed her fiancé and covered her mouth in the emotional video she shared with her millions of followers.

Following the couple's announcements, Sam's manager also shared the news in an additional statement.

Brandon Cohen told People magazine he was proud to confirm and celebrate his client's engagement to the award-winning singer.

He went on to say, "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

Brandon also described Sam's feelings after he popped the question to Britney, saying he "couldn't be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring."

Britney Spears' engagement ring was reportedly designed by Forever Diamond, owner of New York jeweler Roman Malayev.

Britney Spears' Prenup

Britney Spears has an estimated net worth of $60 million, and since the announcement, many fans and celebrities are urging her and Sam Asghari to sign a prenuptial agreement.

Luckily, this was also confirmed by Sam.

Meanwhile, Britney's dad Jamie Spears is reportedly looking for a lawyer to help finalize a prenup agreement after getting engaged to her beau.

An insider revealed to People that Jamie, who is still the conservator of the pop star, is "already working" on getting a prenuptial agreement in place before Britney gets married.

The insider said, "Britney is already working on a prenup. She understands that this is necessary."

An insider close to Britney also revealed, "Because it involves finances and he's still officially Britney's estate conservator, he is figuring out the details. It has to be a divorce lawyer who handles the prenup."

