ABBA hinted that their recent return might mark the end of the band's stint in the music industry, as well.

ABBA's singer, Agnetha Fältskog, recently appeared in an interview with Radio Sweden to talk about their rehearsals. The iconic band revealed that they will released their new album "Voyage" and two singles - "I Still Have The Faith In You" and "Don't Shut me Down."

The band revealed that the tour would feature a digital version of them along with the 10-piece live band.

Although they will not appear as holograms, they still need to work on it to perfectly hold the concert for their fans.

According to Fältskog, the four-piece band worked on it and even stood in front of cameras and people to record the songs.

Her following statement then hinted at the band's impending end and how they seemingly created the new album as closure for everyone.

"It felt great to do it in the end because it was so different. Also there was a vibe, one felt that maybe it's the last thing we do. Same thing with the album," she went on.

Will ABBA Return Again Soon?

If "Voyage" serves as their last album, it means that they would no longer appear together in one stage soon.

Still, the news outlets asked whether they would get together again in the future to make another surprise comeback.

Per Fältskog, it was tough to give fans false hopes since the members are old now and currently dealing with different ailments.

"But I don't dare to say, because it's a bit uncertain. At the moment we feel happy that we got this together, and let's hope everything goes well in London, at the premiere over there," she went on.

ABBA will start its shows at the ABBA Arena at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on May 27, 2022.

The tour will finally happen after the band's initial plans as early as 2017. At that time, the band said they would have their virtual tour that year before slating it for 2019.

The plans eventually changed in 2018, but they made it up for the fans by sharing their first new tracks in 35 years. Last year, they also added one member to the group as they gave birth to their new, full album.

