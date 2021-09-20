Kanye West is allegedly proud of having slept with Christina Milian, confirming his infidelity while still married to Kim Kardashian.

The rapper seemingly admitted to having several flings with different women throughout his relationship with the business mogul. According to this source, Kanye's cheating behavior was considered an open secret in the industry.

The publication reported that the "Flashing Lights" singer had already confessed to engaging with groupies before his scandal involving Milian.

Kanye and Christina's Affair

Before focusing on her acting career, Christina Milian had accompanied Kanye during his 2004 "Truth" tour, where the rumored affair began. The "Drop It Low" singer had been his opening act for the tour.

The two artists maintained their closeness years later as the rapper even agreed to feature in one of Christina's songs- "Diamonds," off of her Confession album, which dropped in 2008.



Based on this article, West had allegedly shown off all of his sexual relationships with his crew. However, it wasn't until his recent Saint Pablo tour eight years later that the singer openly admitted hooking up with the now-actress.

"Kanye was blurting it all out during the conversation which was only witnessed by members of his team," a close source revealed. "He was opening about cheating on Kim and freaking out, and then he suddenly announced he hooked up with Christina Milian."

Kanye Broke The Bro Code

The witness continued to divulge that West gloated about "how good the sex was" with Christiana but refused to expose anything more than that.

"He didn't go into detail about when and where it was, but [he] mentioned Nick Cannon and [the] bro code, as if he didn't really want him to know," the insider claimed. They knew that the actress was publicly dating the "Gigolo" singer at the time of their hook up.

"It seemed it was all in the past, but he just wanted to spill his secrets, he was getting really manic," the witness continued to say that Kanye's whole team was laughing throughout the episode.

The source ended the story by bringing up Milian and Kardashian. "I don't know how Christina would feel though if she knew he was going around talking about bedding her... "

"Nobody knows if Kim is aware they hooked up, but it's clear they were close for years and worked together," they added.

Disclaimer: Kanye West has not yet commented on the issue. Since the publication has just cited unnamed sources, it's best to take this piece of news with a grain of salt.

