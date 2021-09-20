After making headlines for its controversial social media promotions, Lil Nas X finally dropped his long-awaited album "MONTERO".

Before his debut LP, Lil Nas X released two other singles, namely "Sun Goes Down," "Industry Baby," and his title track "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." This is where the singer launched his long term marketing campaign for the birth of his masterpiece, literally.

According to sources, the marketing project lasted for six months and began in March 2020 with the release of the CGI-heavy music video, which caught the public's attention.

Lil Nas X's Publicity Strategy

The "Old Town Road" singer kept topping the charts, with his title track garnering over 1.1 billion streams worldwide.

The artist also became the subject of trendy TikTok videos as the content of his MV had triggered several remakes and edits from fans. Lil Nas X followed up his past song with another banger in collaboration with fellow rapper Jack Harlow; his single "INDUSTRY BABY " racked up his YouTube engagement in Australia.



Throughout the rapper's promotion of the two songs, he kept his fans entertained with his masterful meme creations in his music videos. However, he kept the surprise at the end with the announcement of his pregnancy.

The jokester compared his album drop to giving birth, even going as far as to name his fake pregnancy bump "Baby Montero."

Lil Nas X' Baby Montero

The alleged global hitmaker had scheduled his "baby" delivery last Friday, September 17, on all music platforms and announced it on his social media accounts.

Since then, reviews for the album have come up. Pitchfork had given "MONTERO" a rating of 7.1 and dubbed Lil Nas X as "the country's most popular gay pop-rap star." The music publication clarified the artist's "irrelevant marketing" campaign leading to music that empowers.

Lil Nas X had used "both his music and celebrity [status] to carve out a unique space explicitly for queer people.. With MONTERO, he's already building it for them."



