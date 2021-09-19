ARMYs are proud of BTS leader, Namjoon, as he is set to appear at the United Nations General Assembly following his notable participation in 2018.

Ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, the organization announced that the rising K-pop boy group would attend the historical event again.

UN News' official Twitter account shared a clip of RM's powerful speech during the launch of Youth2030. It also revealed that RM and the other BTS members would join the event once again.

"3 years ago the UN launched #Youth2030 to empower young people to use their voices for change.@BTS_twt supported the initiative at NY UN headquarters. Tomorrow, they will be there again for the landmark #SDGmoment at #UNGA76," the caption says.

A livestream will be available to fans starting 8:00 A.M. EST.

Following the announcement, ARMYs immediately congratulated RM and BTS for the newest milestone. The phrase "WE ARE PROUD OF YOU NAMJOON" also trended on Twitter as fans continuously sent him good luck messages.

One fan said, "WE ARE PROUD OF YOU NAMJOON. you are the best. thanks for working so hard always."

"The speech that made me to Find my self and speak to myself.!! Waiting for another motivational words from our Leader!" another added.

BTS RM's Inspiring UNGA Message

In 2018, the K-pop group joined the global, business, education, and youth leaders as the organization launched a new partnership with everyone.

Youth 2030 aims to provide quality education, training, and employment to all young people.

At that time, RM expressed the group's gratitude to be part of the event that plays a massive role in today's generation. For what it's worth, BTS made the "Love Myself" campaign with UNICEF to promote self-love since "true love begins with loving myself."

They also partnered with UNICEF's #ENDviolence project to help people protect children from violence.

In his speech, RM noted that their fans played a significant role in becoming part of the powerful campaign before calling ARMYs the best fans in the world.

"Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself," he went on. "Find your name, find your voice by speaking yourself."

Fans expect another hair-raising message from the leader, and BTS will surely receive much support again this time.

