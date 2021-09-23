Lil Nas X's debut album was a success among fans and critics, and his previous singles had already snagged several awards before it was even released.

To celebrate his success and keep the momentum with his fans, he recently hosted a Twitter question and answered where he revealed secrets behind his first record.

A fan with a username @TheRealSeanLevy asked the singer if he would ever do a song with Lady Gaga, to which Lil Nas X replied that she was almost included in "Montero," but he never finished writing the song, and he didn't have the time to send it to her.

yes i actually wanted a song with her on the album but i never finished writing to it & sending it to her https://t.co/dnG29M15rB — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 21, 2021

Aside from Mother Monster, fans are also expecting Nicki Minaj to be on the album because Lil Nas X has been a self-confessed "barb" since he was a teenager.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club, the singer previously mentioned that he sent a demo track to the queen of rap for a possible collaboration, but she never got the chance to reply.

Now, fans are curious to know which song from "Montero" Lil Nas X sent to the rapper. He revealed that it was "Industry Baby" in which he collaborated with Jack Harlow.

Lil Nas X's debut album featured many A-list singers such as Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

READ ALSO: How Artist Gianni Cures Wants to Helps the World With Music

Lil Nas X To Collaborate With Lizzo?

Another musician fans are excited for the singer to collaborate with is Grammy-winning artist Lizzo.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, he mentioned that he had a crazy night out with Lizzo at a strip club right after the 2020 Grammy Awards.

He added that he's been talking to the "Good As Hell" hitmaker for a possible collaboration.

"I was actually talking to Lizzo a few weeks ago [about this]. I feel that it's definitely going to happen." He said. (via NME)

Aside from Lizzo, the singer is also open to working with Rihanna and Bad Bunny for a remix of his record-smashing hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Lil Nas X's success will not stop anytime soon as his album sales continue to boost. Per Complex, "Montero" is projected to sell thousands of units and pure album sales within the next few weeks.

READ MORE: Paul McCartney Details Heartbreaking Inspiration Behind 'Beatles' Song 'Rocky Raccoon'



© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.