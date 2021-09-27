George Frayne, popularly known as Commander Cody, of the popular country-rock band "Commander Cody And The Los Planet Airmen," has passed away at the age of 77.

His wife, Sue Casanova, confirmed the news on Facebook using his account. She mentioned that she lay her head on her husband's shoulder as the rock singer's "sould took to flight."

"I am heartbroken and weary and I know your hearts break too. Thank you so much for all the love you gave and the stories you shared." Casanova added. (read the full post below)

According to Saving Country Music, Frayne's cause of death was Cancer.

Frayne spent his early days in Boise, Idaho. In 1967, he formed his band "Commander Cody And The Los Planet Airmen," in Michigan.

He got his stage name "Commander Cody" from the 1951 sci-fi film "Lost Planet Airmen,"; he was inspired by the character of Commando Kody, King of Rocket Men.

His band has a distinct style of music as they mix country sounds with boogie-woogie, rock and roll, rhythm and blues, western swing, and jazz.

According to Louder Sound, their band was one of the first musical acts to have a counter-cultural twist to the sound of Nashville.

From the countryside, the band ultimately moved to Berkley, California, where they got a recording contract with Paramount Records.

They were popularly known for their tracks such as "Hot Rod Lincoln," which entered the Billboard top ten at the time, "Mama Hated Diesels," "Smoke! Smoke! Smoke!," "Beat Me Daddy, Eight to the Bar," and many more.

The band was disbanded in 1976, but Frayne was able to have a solo career. He went on to retain his stage name, Frayne began touring across the United States and released his first solo album titled "Midnight Man" the following year.

Aside from being a singer, Frayne was also an artist as he graduated with a bachelor's degree in design from the University of Michigan. He also has a master's degree in sculpture and painting.

Frayne's last solo album was "Dopers, Drunks, and Everyday Losers," which was released in 2009. His final collaboration album was titled "Live from Electric City."

