On September 26, BTS and Coldplay recently posted a video titled "Inside My Universe," where they openly shared to their fans what it's like working on their new collaboration single.

The 13-minute clip posted on BTS' official YouTube channel "BANGTANTV" began with Chris Martin discussing the song's origins and how he was approached for the collaboration. According to Billboard, the short documentary featured interviews with members of BTS, the Coldplay frontman, and their in-studio footage of their recording process.

"About 18 months ago, I got a message from somebody. They said, 'BTS want to do a song with you,'" Martin says at the start of the video. "And I said, 'How would that work?' I didn't understand how that could be possible."

Chris Martin's Sincerity

Many fans in social media applaud Chris Martin for being genuine with the song "My Universe" and even called it a "wholesome" interaction that the South Korean group deserved to partner with.

The clip also showed the time when the "king of stadium tours" and "role model" Martin traveled to South Korea for their first meeting with the boys. He did not even stop complimenting them while they were recording inside the booth because of their vocals and lyric making.

More of their discussion was also revealed where RM, BTS' leader, was impressed with the "Fix You" singer by saying, "I think he likes the idea that a band like us can be so popular globally, I could tell he did a lot of research."

More of these heartwarming interactions include Martin attempting to sing V's part in Korean, laughing over SUGA's mumbles, and also the eight of them circling the mic to sing the chorus.

All The Love, From ARMYs

As soon as BigHit Music dropped the clip, numerous fans already left their comments about how nice Chris Martin approached the boys and appreciated them with a good heart until the very last minute they came together.

  Just like this one tweet from an ARMY, they claimed that there should be no excuse for journalists to take their time to get to know the septet, while Chris Martin could do so.


And much recently, many have also appreciated these artists for being respectful enough to collaborate with the boys. It applied to Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion, who recently teamed with them for "Butter" Remix.

 
In much recent news, Coldplay recently performed the new single on Global Citizen Live, with his stunning setlist including "My Universe," "Fix You," and "Viva la Vida." BTS was also there all the way from South Korea and performed "Permission to Dance" and "Butter."

