Machine Gun Kelly faced several controversies over the past few weeks, and another issue has sprung after he tried to dispute with fans during his set at this year's Louder Than Ever festival.

According to TMZ, after MGK was flipped off and booed on stage, he was filmed being ushered off when he got close to people in the front row after a man appeared to have intentionally pushed him.

The rapper did not hold back as he was enraged by the incident leading him to fight back before he was ultimately stopped by security personnel. (watch the video below)

During his show, fans seemed to dislike MGK as they continuously booed and flipped him off as he performed on stage.

MGK later took to Twitter to slam the "narrative" against him. (read his tweet below)

i don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all i saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones. https://t.co/hcjJ3LCfKU — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 26, 2021

Per the outlet, the possible reason behind this is that metal/rock fans aren't pleased that MGK went from being a rapper to making rock music.

In addition, he previously threw shade at "Slipknot's" rock legend Corey Taylor during his set at the Riot Fest in Chicago last weekend.

"Hey, you wanna know what I'm really happy that I'm not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fuckin' weird mask on a f****** stage, talking s***." MGK said.

He later took to Twitter to explain the situation saying Taylor previously did a verse for him for a song, but he felt that it was "terrible," so he didn't add it to the music.

READ ALSO: Rihanna and Savage x Fenty Show Receive Heat Just Like Last Year -- Controversies Compared and Revisited

MGK alleged that Taylor "got mad about it" and started talking negatively about him to a magazine.

Corey Taylor previously spoke to "Cutter's Rocketcast" podcast, saying newer artists take something that has been around in the past and rework it.

Taylor did not specifically name the rapper at the time of his interview.

"they're tired of old people telling them that the music that came before them was better." Taylor added.

Machine Gun Kelly's Other Issue

In early reports, MGK also got into an altercation with Conor McGregor during this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Per sources, McGregor reportedly wanted to ask for a picture with the rapper, but he denied it. The situation quickly escalated as he pushed McGregor, who fell and spilled his drink.

McGregor later spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying he doesn't know MGK and what happened on the red carpet was "completely nothing."

He also threw shade by saying he only fights with real fighters and wouldn't fight "vanilla boy rappers."

READ MORE: Britney Spears Planning To Pull A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Move To Save Herself From Embarrassment

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.