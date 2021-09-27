Adam Levine just shared inappropriate images online.

The fit and healthy Levine shared new photos on Instagram showing off his body tattoos and muscles. The Maroon 5 frontman even called his snaps "inappropriate."

In one photo, Levine hangs from a door frame with the word "Inappropriate" written on the topmost part of the post. He is also seen wearing tight shorts with a camera emoji censoring his private area.

It was not the first time he flaunted his body. In another photoset weeks ago, the singer can be seen doing yoga under the sun.

"Another little impromptu yoga shoot with my dudes @chaddennisyoga and @hugh_lippe. So much fun! Thanks boys!" he captioned the post.

Aside from being a dedicated singer, Levine also spends some of his time as a fitness guru. He often shares his routines online with his fitness trainer.

Prior to his recent posts, his trainer Austin Pohlen applauded him for being consistent in his workout routine.

In a video on Instagram, Pohlen shared a sneak peek of what the singer has been doing down the stage.

"I'm damn proud of @adamlevine and the work he's put in. We've been dialing in a lot of core work and consistently going heavier in weights each week," he wrote.

Levine also makes sure everyone in the family is healthy that he invites his wife, Behati Prinsloo, whenever there is a couple's workout to be done.

Adam Levine Taking a Healthy Journey

Levine, who is now 42, puts more effort into building his core strength in the past months.

Men's Health previously featured the singer's workout routine and how Levine manages to do that at his age. According to the magazine, his workouts mainly focus on shoulder-pressing forms to strengthen his back and shoulder muscles.

READ ALSO: BTS' Butter' Lyrics Has DEEPER Meaning Than What It Seems, Songwriters Unpack

In March 2021, Pohlen opened up to Us Weekly and revealed that the singer wants to have his wedding weight again. The fitness expert called the singer very regimented in his goals.

"He walks on the treadmill for, like, an hour and a half to two hours every day and then we train, but he also adds in yoga about three times a week and then a little less than that right now, but yoga has really helped him. And then one day a week we've been doing Pilates," he detailed.

Since Levine has lower back problems, they need to do routines to strengthen it again while recovering from the issue.

READ MORE: Pee Wee Ellis Cause of Death Heartbreaking: James Brown's Saxophonist Dead at 80

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.