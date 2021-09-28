Andrea Martin, a well-known R&B singer, and songwriter has reportedly passed away as news of her death was announced on social media.

The beloved artist was considered a legend in the music industry as she penned songs for Monica, En Vogue, SWV, Ange Stone, and Leona Lewis, to name a few. Now her loved ones and peers mourn for her after discovering the tragic news.

People reported that the handler of Martin's Instagram stories shared the announcement just this Monday, September 28. It is assumed that one of the songwriter's family members or staff had access to the account.

The post addressed Andrea's family and friends, saying, "it is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as 'Annie.'"

"Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends," it concluded.

Annie's Cause of Death

"Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime. We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion, and understanding during this time," it continued to read.

The statement ended with a plea to refrain from calling as Annie's funeral arrangement and burial are still being arranged and posted for the public's awareness once finalized.

Another story was published, which read "Forever a legend. April 14 - September 27," which marked the birth and death of the singer.

The post provided no further information about the musician's cause of death or what led to her passing before the announcement.

Andrea Martin: Forever A Legend

Monica Denise Arnold, better known as Monica, had a hit song called "Before You Walk Out My Life," which topped the charts, including Billboard Hot 100 under the R&B and singles category. This was the very first time that a track co-written by Andrea was recognized.

According to Daily Mail, Martin had collaborated with fellow Lagaurdian graduate Ivan Matias on "You're The One" by SWV and "Don't Let Go (Love) by En Vogue. Both songs also performed great on the Hot 100. Matias had taken his condolences on social media with a tribute Instagram post, which he captioned with a heartfelt and emotional message.



The artist worked on her projects and managed to release a debut album titled "The Best of Me" in 1998. Two of her songs from that album- "Let Me Return the Favor" and "Share the Love," had peaked at #82 and #4 on the Dance Charts of Billboard's Hot 100, respectively.

