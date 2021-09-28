Fans of K-pop girl group LOONA are begging Elon Musk to help the band financially.

This week, several insiders reported that LOONA's home agency, Block Berry Creative, currently deals with a financial crisis that could affect the group's promotions.

Per Sports World (via AllKpop), the entertainment agency failed to pay the wages and payments to everyone outside the companies who once worked with LOONA.

The agency reportedly continued its non-payment until it ordered to postpone all the processes and procedures within the company. As of the writing, the company deals with $85,000 to $760,000 unpaid expenses.

Block Berry Creative already issued statements to ensure it would pay everything through a schedule of fees. However, several sources now warned that the event might lead to LOONA's cancelation of promotions.

As a result, fans of the K-pop girl group begged Elon Musk to help the company and LOONA.

Elon Musk Receives Messages From LOONA Fans

On Twitter, fans started to ask for help from several individuals.

But they mainly send messages to Elon Musk, who previously tweeted something about LOONA. Forbes estimates that Space X's CEO is currently the world's richest man with a $200.3 billion net worth.

In addition, Musk's soon-to-be-ex, Grimes, once revealed that LOONA member, Gowon, is their child's godmother. One user asked the singer about it, and Grimes confirmed the news.

It is highly likely Grimes and Gowon established a close relationship since they already collaborated in 2018 on Loona/yyxy track "love4eva."

READ ALSO: Adam Levine Flaunts Tattoo-Rich Body in New IG Post: 'Inappropriate'

With the group's impending disbandment, fans asked Musk to help LOONA amid the company's financial crisis.

One fan exclaimed, "SOMEONE PLEASE SAVE LOONA @elonmusk GOWON IS LITERALLY THE GODMOTHER OF YIUR CHILD YOU HAVE TO HELP HER WHAT IF YOU AND GRIMES D WORDED AND LOONA HAS FO TAKE CARE OF HIM WHAT WILL THEU DO WITH NO MONEY HUH?????"

"orbits temporarily removing "anti-imperialist" from their bios so they can trick elon Musk into donating to loona's gofundme," another quipped.

Some fans pleaded Musk to buy the company or the girl group to save them.

Musk has yet to respond to any of the posts, and it may be hard for him to spot one tweet about LOONA's problem as the technology mogul receives thousands of messages from his millions of followers every day.

READ MORE: Is Noel Gallagher's Brother Liam Real? Singer's Recent Statement Confuses Fans

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.