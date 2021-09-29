Mark Hoppus previously had fans fearing for his life after announcing that he's battling a medical condition. More recently, the bassist revealed that he beat cancer after undergoing several medications.

The "Blink-182" member recently took to his social media accounts to give a surprising update about his health.

Hoppus mentioned he saw his oncologist, and he's officially "cancer-free." The musician went on to thank his friends, family, and his fans who supported him throughout his journey. (read his full announcement below)

However, despite beating cancer, he mentioned that he needs to undergo several scans every six months, and it would take him until the end of 2021 to get back to normal.

"Today is an amazing day and I feel so blesed. Can I get a W in the chat?" The singer wrote.

Following this, fans took to his reply section to share their emotional comments regarding Hoppus' recovery.

"Overjoyed by this so happy to know Man really made my day to hear this thank you for sharing bless you bro," one fan wrote.

"This is the best news I've had in a very long time. I have absolutely struggled following your journey but your hope, determination and positive outlook to kick cancer's nuts has been infectious. Thank you for fighting and being the strong f***** you are xoxox," another fan wrote.

Yeeees Mark my day has already been amazing and this is how the day is ending and I couldn't be happier!! I'm so very very happy for you 💗 — Gaylilhappyboi 💗 (@Gaylilintrovert) September 29, 2021

"I didn't cry reading this. Not even a little. What are you looking at? I'm chopping onions! Seriously tho, CONGRATS!!!!" One tweeted.

Mark Hoppus' Cancer Journey

In June, the musician announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer and needed to continue several medical treatments to cure his condition.

In an emotional statement, Hoppus previously said he's been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months.

"I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this." He wrote at the time.

He also posted a now-deleted photo of himself sitting in a medical facility. "Hello, yes. One cancer treatment, please." He wrote in the caption.

Following this, he updated his fans in a Twitch live stream, saying he felt worst after his chemotherapy session and he could not go out because of his health condition.

Hoppus also remained hopeful that he would continue his music career after playing an instrument in his live stream.

"Not only is this the first time that I've tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I've felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed," he said at the time. (via Billboard)

