Before the fans and the movement, one person believed Britney Spears should be free from her conservatorship.

TMZ discovered that the one person who was really fighting for the pop princess to get away from her father's clutches was Cade Hudson.

Cade is reportedly one of the "Womanizer" singer's closest friends for several years now, and he's also been her agent for nine years.

Throughout the entire time, Cade has been in her inner circle, just behind the scenes.

According to the outlet's sources, Cade didn't lose contact with Britney and had always been there to talk to her, advising her how to navigate her life while in the conservatorship.

They further stated that when the mom-of-two was upset about the restrictions of her conservatorship, especially in the people who are involved, Cade would always be there to give the Grammy award-winning singer some guidance.

The responsibility seemed to be so heavy on Cade Hudson, who reportedly had been trying for a long time to bring the conservatorship to an end.

In fact, he was also the person who introduced the singer-dancer to her new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who is now in the forefront.

Aside from being Brit's friend, Cade is also an agent and has represented other big-named celebrities such as Emma Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Ansel Elgort.

Britney Spears celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and her best friend, Cade Hudson. pic.twitter.com/Ym4SMHvOS2 — World Britney 🌎 (@Britney96192745) December 2, 2020

Britney Spears' Gets Big Win After Judge's Ruling

A judge has finally ruled on Britney Spears' request to remove her dad from her controversial conservatorship.

On Wednesday, at around 3 PM, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears from the conservatory.

She said, "I believe that the suspension of (James Spears) is in the best interest of the conservatee, Ms. Britney Spears," and further noted that the current situation is "untenable" and a "toxic environment."

News of the "Baby One More Time" singer's good news comes after her lawyer tells the court that if Jamie loved his daughter, he would do what she asked.

According to ITV News corresponded Emma Murphy, at one point, Mathew reportedly interrupted to say, "It's about what she wants! Sorry your honor."

But that doesn't mean her conservatorship ended because a new one is replacing Jamie for the role.

Britney Spears' New Conservator

Jamie Spears is out, and a new conservator will take over his role. The judge-approved conservator is John Zabel, an accountant.

He will be Brit's conservator until Dec. 31, 2021.

