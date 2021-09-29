Lil Nas X has put a beautiful spin on Dolly Parton's iconic song "Jolene" during a BBC Radio One's Live Lounge performance.

Though the country superstar might not be okay with a certain Jolene taking her man, her reaction is different upon hearing Lil Nas X's own rendition of her 1973 hit.

Does Dolly Parton Think Lil Nas X's Cover of 'Jolene' Was Bad?

After hearing the 22-year-old singing "Jolene," Dolly Parton begs Lil Nas X to keep singing.

On Wednesday, the "9 to 5" singer wrote on Twitter, "Was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song 'Jolene.'"

"I had to find it and listen to it immediately."

And what was the 75-year old's reaction?

"It's really, really good."

She went on to say, "Of course, I love him anyway."

Dolly Parton also expressed how surprised, honored, and flattered she was with the "Montero" hitmaker choosing her song.

She finished off her post by tagging Lil Nas X and tagging him with a blue butterfly emoji.

Upon seeing the tweet, the "Panini" hitmaker immediately quoted Dolly's tweet, saying, "HOLY S---T!"

Was 'Jolene' Lil Nas X's First Choice?

The "Rodeo" hitmaker told Andy Cohen on his podcast on Tuesday that "Jolene" wasn't the first song they initially intended to perform.

Lil Nas X revealed that they first wanted to do a song by Nirvana, but then they started "goofing around and you know."

Then "It was like, wait a minute. What if we actually did 'Jolene?'"

Lil Nas X and His Cyrus Connections

Before dropping the "Jolene" cover, Montero Lamar Hill, the rapper's real name, already hinted that there was something Cyrus-family-related happening in a tweet he posted last week.

The Lithia Springs, Georgia native wrote, "I now have a song with Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus."

"I will not rest until I've collected every Cyrus stone to harness the ultimate power."

As many fans know, Dolly Parton is Miley's godmother.

Dolly Parton on 'Old Country Road'

In 2019, Dolly Parton revealed that she had been asked to work on "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

However, she had to pass on the project because the song already had a lot of artists who were remixed into.

She told Elle, "It had done so well with so many people. I thought, 'Well, I'll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same Old Town Road.'"

Dolly added how "We got other roads to travel."

