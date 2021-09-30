Greg Gilbert, the renowned vocalist of Delays, has died. He was 44.

Greg's brother and band member, Aaron, confirmed the news through a heartfelt social media post.

"Your messages, your encouragement and your compassion have been our oxygen for the last five years. He was my brother and my best friend, and we did everything together," Aaron wrote.

He also expressed how honored the family feels as they were able to spend time with him until his last breath. In the end, he thanked everyone for sending messages to them and making things easier for the family amid the trying times.

The post confirmed that Greg Gilbert's cause of death was due to the bowel cancer he endured for five long years.

Before Greg's death, Aaron already posted something about the singer's declining health. In August, he revealed that Delays frontrunner caused massive worry when his complications worsened.

Nearly two months later, he succumbed to the dreaded illness.

Greg Gilbert's Brave Cancer Battle

Greg was first diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016. He underwent several treatments and marked the end of it in August. After receiving his diagnosis, his fiancée Stacey set up a Go Fund Me page to assist them with specialist treatment.

At that time, gastroenterologists and dietitians initially said he had an IBS, and his physician did not assume it was a major issue. But when he experienced severe abdominal pain and vomiting, the singer was admitted and underwent an x-ray.

The result came out positive and confirmed there was a cancerous blockage in his bowel.

READ ALSO: Ex-SISTAR Member Soyou Signs Contract With New Agency After Leaving Starship Entertainment

"We were told the devastating news that the bowel cancer has also spread to his lungs and because of the extent of these tumours, they would only be able to offer him a 12-week course of chemotherapy as he is currently not a candidate for surgery to remove the primary tumour in his bowel," Stacey revealed.

What was worse is that they found out about it during their daughter's 1st birthday.

Before hearing the news, Greg had a notable career with the English indie band from 2001 until 2010. When the band decided to work on their fifth studio album, Greg chose to pursue his interest in art, leaving the band as a result.

He managed to have albums with the band, three of which scored a spot in the Top 30 of the UK Albums chart.

READ MORE: FTISLAND's Lee Hongki Wows Fans With Manseskin's 'Beggin' Cover [VIDEO]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.