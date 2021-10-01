Britney Spears is reportedly going to celebrate big when her 13-year conservatorship is terminated.

With that part of her life closing, she will start another one with her now-fiancé Sam Asghari.

According to TMZ, the pop princess is planning to move out of the home she claimed she was trapped in for years and had terrible memories of purchasing a new one she can call home.

The "Baby One More Time" singer and her soon-to-be husband are reportedly ready to move in together and start their life as a real couple without the constraints of her conservatorship.

Once Britney Spears gets complete control of her almost $60 million net worth, she and Sam will finally buy a house and move in together.

Britney and Sam have been together for years, and in June, she revealed in an explosive court testimony about her conservatorship that she was stopped from marrying him and having kids with him.

Though the claim has been debunked by her dad Jamie Spears and her conservator Jodi Montgomery, it immediately raises some serious flags on how she was being treated in her conservatorship.

But early this month, Britney got a great gift from Sam, and that was when he popped the question to her.

Of course, the "Toxic" singer said "yes."

The Unfair Treatment of Britney Spears

According to reports, Britney Spears' entire family was on her payroll for several years, including her dad, Lynne, and sister Jamie Lynn.

Because of that, it made Britney "increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her" and keep her in the conservatorship.

Now that Judge Brenda Penny suspended the 39-year-old's dad on Sept. 29, saying that the current situation is "untenable" and called the environment toxic for the award-winning performer, Brit's lawyer Mathew Rosengart is reportedly pushing toward permanently ending her conservatorship.

Not only that, but they are also reportedly going to launch an investigation into her dad's questionable actions during his time as the conservator, such as recording her daughter's private time in her bedroom.

Jamie Spears To Be 'Seriously Investigated'

The latest revelation unfolded in the Hulu documentary "Controlling Britney Spears" after a former team member of Black Box Security claimed that they had access to Britney Spears' iPad.

But the move was defended by Jamie and his team, saying that the recording was for her security and protection.

According to Brit's lawyer, the allegations are genuinely "horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his private daughter's privacy."

"Mr. Spears will inevitably be focused over the next several days and weeks on defending his own interests not his daughter's (yet again)."

