After a shocking previously circulated about Harry Style's song "Watermelon Sugar," the singer finally revealed his inspiration for the track, and fans are confused.

According to E! News, the former "One Direction" member recently performed in Nashville, Tennessee, last Friday and confirmed the ongoing theory about his famous track.

At first, Styles was hesitant to spill the details as he mentioned, "it doesn't really matter what it's about." He then teased his fans by saying the song is about "the sweetness of life." (watch his full performance below)

The crowd sang the song until he blurted out, "it's also about the female orgasm but that's totally differend, it's not really relevant," in which his supporters wildly screamed.

Following this, fans took to Twitter to express their confusion.

"watermelon sugar just came on at work, this man has traumatized me," one fan wrote.

"i didnt think watermelon sugar was about sex but after listening to it it makes sense," another fan wrote.

"my grandma somehow watched the video of harry saying what watermelon sugar was about...awkward," one tweeted.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' Theory

According to Pop Buzz, "Watermelon Sugar" is first believed to be about his ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe as her favorite book is "In Watermelon Sugar," written by Richard Brautigan. However, Styles' lyrics don't reflect the book's post-apocalyptic theme.

Fans have been speculating whether the song's true nature revolves around oral sex, and Styles finally confirmed it.

In a previous interview with Zane Lowe on "Beats 1," Styles seemingly hinted the meaning when the host said it's about "the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure," in which the singer replied, "is that what it's about? I don't know," with a grin on his face.

'Watermelon Sugar's Success

According to Billboard, 2020 has been an incredible year for Styles as he consistently dominated the Billboard 200 charts with his number one album "Fine Line," and singles such as "Adore You." But his most successful track is "Watermelon Sugar," which gave him his first no.1 on the Hot 100 chart.

The track surged from No.7, making its way to the top; it has been played in several radio stations and popular streaming apps.

Harry Styles Currently On Tour

According to Baylor Lariat, the singer is currently touring across the United States for his "Love on Tour" concerts.

His shows require fans to bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Styles has been performing his hit songs in the past, especially tracks from his latest album, "Fine Line."

