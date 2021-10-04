Lizzo is getting a lot of flak after referring to Chris Brown as her "favorite person" of all time!

The singers met at The Millennium Tour, which featured Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, and Soulja Boy, over the weekend.

However, their 30-second encounter has gone viral! The Rumors singer was captured fangirling over the artist backstage in a video uploaded to Twitter, exclaiming, "Can I have a photo with you because you're my favorite person in the whole f**king world."

She then snuggled up to the Look at Me Now singer, shoving her buddy out of the way so she could have a one-on-one photo with her idol.

Lizzo asked Chris Brown for a picture in new video:



“Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world.”pic.twitter.com/QcSYrCiOm0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 2, 2021

Fans just cannot believe it, since Lizzo is known for her stance on women positivity and empowerment - and yet she is here, cozying up to a known female abuser. His domestic violence case against Rihanna MADE waves, so it's impossible that Lizzo did not know.

ALSO READ: First Zayn Malik Now Jesy Nelson: Little Mix Shades Former Member in a New Song and Says It's Therapeutic?

According to a police report at the time, the Grammy winner slammed Rihanna's head into a vehicle glass, punched her, and then drove away while striking her. Brown was also accused of biting her ear and threatening to murder her when she feigned to leave a note for her assistant so that police would be waiting for her when they came.

It's quite revolting, fans said. They deemed that any sane person wouldn't call him their "favorite person in the entire f**king world," especially since he has proceeded to make other partners and individuals in his tight circle SUFFER since then.

Lizzo's followers reacted angrily to her surprising support for the "Kiss Kiss" frontman, writing on Twitter on how disgusted they are. They also added that despite the need to change the cancel culture, #cancelchrisbrown" is not one that can ever be cancelled for all that he did to women he should be loving.

"Is Chris Brown Lizzo's favorite person? Okay, she's welcome to join Addison Rae in idolizing abusive and poisonous guys and being proud of it," one person wrote.

"Look at me, Lizzo, my baby. TAKE A LOOK AT ME. This isn't your face. I'm familiar with the real you. Listen, it's just you and me, right? This isn't your face. I know you're not like that. please," another said.

LSO READ: Finneas, Billie Eilish's Brother Feuding with Ex Bachelor Star and GF Over a Birthday Greeting

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.