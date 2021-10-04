Gabby Petito made headlines last month when her family sought help from the public to find her when she was declared missing. However, the Van Life vlogger was unfortunately found dead in Wyoming a few weeks after her disappearance.

Recently, one singer claims that Petito was a part of a music video for the song "Irreplaceable," originally written in 2012 to commemorate the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

In an interview with The Independent, Deb Henson said she wrote the song because she's "devastated like the rest of the world." (watch the video below)

The singer mentioned that she woke up at 2 a.m. and picked up the guitar to compose a track inspired by the horrific incident.

At the time, the Long Island-based musician contacted her friend Maija Polsley, the best friend of Gabby Petito's stepmother, and asked if she could be involved.

Deb claims that Tara Petito agreed to star Gabby and her two younger brothers to appear in the music video.

At the 03:29 mark of the video, a 14-year-old girl who she claims to be Gabby can be seen sitting on the sidewalk while holding a sign that says, "I'm irreplaceable."

READ ALSO: Forgetting Rihanna? Lizzo Cancelled for GUSHING About Chris Brown - 'It's Revolting!'

Deb spoke to People saying it was an "awesome" experience to work with Gabby; she described her as a "sweet girl" who wanted to help with her project and be involved.

"She was full of love for everyone. I think that's why this story has resonated. You can feel her love for life." Deb said.

In addition, the musician believes it's "profound and ironic" that Gabby was specifically a part of the music video; she said the vlogger's family are good people, and they don't deserve such pain.

At the time of this writing, there is still no official confirmation from Gabby Petito's family whether Deb's claims are valid.

What Happened To Gabby Petito?

In early reports, authorities confirmed that the body they found in Grand Teton National Park was the remains of Gabby Petito, who went on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

Up to this day, Brian remains missing, and authorities are still finding his whereabouts.

Gabby's funeral took place in Holbrook, New York. Several memorials took place in different parts of the United States.

READ MORE: How And Where To Get Shawn Mendes Tour Tickets 2022 : Sets For A New "Wonder Tour"

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.