The long wait is over; Tove Lo recently announced that she's almost done completing the music writing process for her upcoming album, and fans can expect it to drop soon.

The "Not On Drugs" hitmaker recently took to her Instagram account to share a photo of nature which shows the skies and greenery.

Tove Lo captioned the post with, "writing the last of my album in this place where I've spent much of my life. happy sad it's not so bad." (check out the post below)

The latest post comes one month after she told fans that her upcoming record is "taking shape."

Aside from the hints Tove Lo has been dropping over the last couple of weeks, fans can expect a collaboration from her and Charli XCX.

In April, Charli took to her social media account to share that she had been in Palm Springs for a week with Tove Lo writing music together.

"@tovelo and i have been out in Palm Springs writing songs together for a week (tested and safe) and we been making the best music ever!!!!! excited for u guys to hear things," she wrote. (check out the photo below)

READ ALSO: Jesy Nelson Hits Back at Little Mix? Singer Confesses Ex-Bandmates Were 'Draining' After They Released Alleged Shade Song

What Is Tove Lo's Inspiration?

Tove Lo is known for the sad undertones of her tracks, especially in her previous albums like "Queen of the Clouds," and "Red Lips (Ladywood Phase II)."

However, it seems like the Swedish singer is breaking free from her dark persona as she previously revealed that she's happily in love with her husband Charlie Twaddle, which inspired her to write "happy love songs."

The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary, and Tove Lo mentioned that her marriage had been one of her main inspirations for her upcoming tracks.

Her new album is yet to be titled, but she clarified that it would balance sadness and happiness. She also took inspiration from the "fears" she had when she married her husband.

Tove Lo's last record "Sunshine Kitty" was released in 2019, it's composed of light-hearted tracks combined with playful and sultry undertones.

She collaborated with pop legend Kylie Minogue for a song called "Really Don't Like U."

READ MORE: Is Adele Officially Coming Back To the Music Scene? New Updates From Singer Fuel More Speculations On Big Return

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.