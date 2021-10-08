The universe is currently in favor of Kelly Clarkson over a lot of things these days.

After a judge has ruled that "The Voice" coach can get the Montana ranch, where her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock currently lives, reports suggest that she is also awarded two additional properties in her divorce battle.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online, the host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" argued she also purchased two nearby properties using her money after her ex-husband, who is also her former manager, "stopped contributing towards the parties' ongoing expenses."

A judge has agreed with Clarkson and then granted her request.

In 2020, Clarkson purchased two small properties. The first one boasts seven-bedroom, six and a half bathrooms, which is situated in Anaconda City.

Meanwhile, the second home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and it is in Philipsburg.

OK! Magazine claimed that the Montana ranch, where Blackstock worked as a full-time rancher, was "marital property."

But a judge found that the residence fell within their prenup and gave it to the former "American Idol" star.

Though Blackstock contested their prenup, arguing that any income earned during the last seven years of their marriage should be split between him and Clarkson, the judge fully disagreed.

After the ruling, it seemed that Blackstock was confused after the paparazzi caught up with him arriving at LAX.

The 44-year-old seemed to think that the judge had yet to decide, but that indeed wasn't the case.

But Blackstock doesn't seem to be at a loss because Clarkson was ordered to pay $200,000 a month in spousal and child support.

And though it may be significant for some, it's nothing compared to the "Breakaway" singer's monthly salary. It is estimated she earns more than $1 million thanks to her numerous incomes.

However, Clarkson was granted primary physical custody of their kids, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander.

Did Kelly Clarkson Call Out Brandon Blackstock Live?

Kelly Clarkson may have shaded her ex-husband by singing Billie Eilish's song "Happier Than Ever."

She changed the lyrics to what she believes is appropriate, which. Many fans think she made a subtle dig at Brandon Blackstock.

The original lyrics from Eilish's song read, "I don't relate to you, no / 'Cause I'd never treat me this s----y / You made me hate this city."

But she changed a minor adjustment to the last line by singing, "I get it, you hate this city."

This came after Kelly Clarkson was awarded their controversial Montana ranch.

