Ray J was reportedly rushed and admitted to a hospital in Miami after having difficulties speaking and breathing.

The 40-year-old "Sexy Can I" hitmaker was reportedly hospitalized a few days ago, according to TMZ, but it's not an illness everybody expected.

His manager Davin Weintraub confirmed to the outlet via phone call that Kim Kardashian's ex was admitted to the hospital following breathing issues.

However, he was reportedly placed in the COVID wing as doctors assumed he contracted COVID.

But it seems like the singer isn't facing any health problems anymore because he could talk to the outlet when his manager looped him in their call.

Ray-J told TMZ, "I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying."

But five COVID tests later, all of the results came back negative. Then after two days, he was moved out of the COVID wing to be treated solely for pneumonia.

The outlet also said that the "One Wish" singer is "getting oxygen but he still has difficult breathing and talking."

But is he going to be okay?

According to his manager, the superstar hopes to recover and expects to be released by the end of the week, so he can finally be reunited with his two kids, Melody, 2, and Epik, 1.

They are both asking for fans to pray for him.

Kim Kardashian Superstar 2.0 - Does It Exist?

Last month, his former manager Wack 100 claimed that he has "more graphic" footage of Kim Kardashian and Ray J in what is said to be a second adult video recorded when they were still together.

Per Wack, he's willing to give Ray J and Kim's ex Kanye West a copy.

However, both Kim and Ray J's representatives denied the claim of having another video.

Ray J slammed him and the rumors in an Instagram Story, "This ain't cool - I been staying off the Raydar - Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I'm receiving."

"How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?"

Meanwhile, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star's lawyer Marty Singer also denied the existence of the said tape.

He said in a statement to Page Six, "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false."

"It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

