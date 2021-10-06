Jesy Nelson has recently opened up about her heartbreaking suicide attempt in Fearne Cotton's "Happy Place" podcast.

The 30-year-old pop star left Little Mix last December and revealed that her decision to quit the famous and successful girl band was personal reasons. She was part of the band for ten years.

During that time, Jesy's decision shocked fans, but most of them were devastated.

However, not many knew about the things she was going through in life.

She also shed light on her depression during her time in the globally successful band.

Jesy Nelson's Suicide Attempt

In a raw interview, Jesy Nelson talked about her attempt to take her own life but had to endure being forced to go back to work a week after to film Little Mix's new music video.

The pop star revealed how she tried to end her life, "I just remember obviously the first time, so obviously I'd taken an overdose. I went into hospital and then I had a music video like a week after."

Thankfully, her mom was there for guidance and had to stop her from returning to work and focusing on herself first.

"My mom found out and she was distraught and she was outright: 'This is it, you're not doing this anymore.'"

"Because my mum's the kind of mum that's like, 'Jes, we couldn't give a s-- what you do as long as you're happy.'"

She went on to say, "So she was like, 'No. This isn't happening anymore. I'm like not putting my foot down and you're coming out of this.'"

READ ALSO: Selena Gomez Used? Is THIS The Reason Coldplay Is Collaborating With Her?

Jesy Nelson on Being Part of Little Mix

Prior to leaving the band, Jessy Nelson revealed that she felt "miserable" and "frustrated" during her time with them because she would constantly compare herself and was often compared by others to her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards.

She told Ferne that "I see little things now when I do a music video, I'm not looking on the camera and thinking, oh my God, I don't look as skinny as Jade, Anne and Perrie."

She also detailed having insecurities and that she still has them until now despite going solo, "I still have my struggles."

But Jesy Nelson admitted on her solo career, she created a music video, and it was the first time she enjoyed doing it.

"This is the feeling I should have had the whole time," the pop star revealed.

However, she did say how it was unfair for her bandmates to be enjoying and living the dream while she wasn't, adding, "I felt very miserable and trapped and I knew that, that wasn't right."

READ MORE: Pandora Papers: Singers Like Elton John, Shakira and Ringo Starr Exposed in Embarrassing List

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.