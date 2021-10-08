Fans are still devastated ever since "Rascal Flatts" decided to disband; former member Gary LeVox is more broken as he gets candid with his true feelings in a recent interview.

LeVox recently spoke to People to air out his frustrations with the country trio's split. He mentioned that he was never okay with the thought of disbandment.

The band's frontman revealed that Joe Don Rooney decided to quit, and he was not happy about it.

To give an insight into the rift between the members, LeVox explained that Rooney's departure came out of nowhere.

"It was like, 'Let me try to wrap my head around this.' And then I certainly wasn't okay with the pandemic, which canceled everything." LeVox said, referring to the 20th-anniversary farewell tour that never happened.

LeVox added that he didn't like the way how "Rascal Flatts" ended, and he's frustrated that the tour never happened in the first place.

"I can't stand the fact that it just feels there's no closure with something that we've been so blessed with. That will always be in my heart." he added.

At the time of this writing, neither Rooney nor Jay DeMarcus has publicly addressed the matter, but the two appeared at the ACM Honors together in August.

What Are They Doing Now After 'Rascal Flatts' Disbandment?

Following the group's breakup, DeMarcus moved on and continued pursuing music through Red Street Records and released the song titled "Music Man," a track dedicated to his late father.

Rooney, on the other hand, is also working in the studio with several up-and-coming artists.

Lastly, LeVox is currently working as a solo act. "I'm loving being a solo artist. I know that's what He's called me to do. I'm just going to stay on my path. I know what I'm supposed to do, and I love it," he said.

'Rascal Flatts' Farewell Tour That Never Happened

In January 2020, the band appeared on "CBS This Morning" to announce that they will have a final tour together that year.

LeVox expressed the band's sentiments at the time, saying, "The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives."

The shows were supposed to run from June to October of last year throughout the United States, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

There are no further updates on whether the band will get together in the future.

