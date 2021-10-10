Paul McCartney set records straight on who should be blamed over The Beatles' split.

For years, McCartney received the allegations that he was the one who initiated The Beatles' breakup in 1970. But five decades after the split happened, he finally pinpointed the real culprit.

McCartney recently sat for an interview with BBC Radio 4 for its October 24 episode. During the conversation, the 79-year-old singer said that John Lennon suggested disbanding the group since they "could not work it out" any longer.

"I didn't instigate the split. That was our Johnny," he said, as quoted by New York Post. "I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no."

He recalled how Lennon reportedly appeared before them and told them he was leaving The Beatles. The band's fans argued who was the reason behind the disbandment, but most of them blamed McCartney.

However, he noted that his former bandmate's wish to "break lose" pushed them to end their career as a band.

The Beatles' then-new manager, Allen Klein, asked them not to speak about the split yet as he tried saving them through negotiation deals. However, he reportedly got impatient and broke the news about the band's split - leading him to suffer from accusations he was the reason behind their separation.

John Lennon's New Life More Important

Lennon offered more details behind Lennon's decision, saying that the band member's new plans with Yoko Ono - including their famous 1969 "bed-ins for peace" - caused him to give up The Beatles.

The late singer also saw working with the band as incompatible with his new passion.

"[Lennon] wanted to go in a bag and lie in bed for a week in Amsterdam for peace. And you couldn't argue with that," he went on.

McCartney, like their fans, wanted to continue with the band since it was his life and job.

McCartney then noted that Aunt Mimi's repressive behavior contributed to Lennon's decision. Although the late musician initiated the split, Lennon reportedly saw it as something thrilling and "like a divorce."

Meanwhile, despite The Beatles' breakup, McCartney applauded Lennon and Ono's lives as a couple, saying that the duo looked great.

The full interview of Paul McCartney will be released one month before the arrival of Peter Jackson's forthcoming documentary about The Beatles' final days, titled "Get Back."

