Morgan Wallen's career seems to be getting back on track following his series of controversies this year as Eric Church made a big move for him during a concert in Pennsylvania.

According to Billboard, Church told his fans that he has a lot of surprise for his "Gather Again Tour," Little did they know, Wallen would appear and perform along with the country singer.

Wallen was invited to the Wells Fargo Center stage over the weekend and performed several of his hits like "Whiskey Glasses," "Sand in My Boots," "Quittin' Time," and more.

At the time of his writing, Church did not reveal whether the controversial star would be a regular in his upcoming shows.

Eric Church's True Feelings Over Morgan Wallen's Controversy

Despite their close friendship, Church previously said that Wallen's use of the racial slur was "indefensible." He told the outlet that the situation left him heartbroken.

"I think Morgan's trying to work on that and on himself. And I hope he does." Following the incident, Church also sent Wallen a note telling him to "hang in there." He said.

Even though he was disappointed at the time, Church reached out a helping hand by sending him a note saying, "hang in there."

READ ALSO: Ed Sheeran's Marriage Proposal To Wife Cherry Seaborn ALMOST Ruined -- Here's What Happened

Morgan Wallen Banned From Attending CMA Awards

In early reports, Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern affirmed to the public that the awards show would not honor or recognize Wallen in any form, but they considered his works as a singer.

"Honoring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way," Trahern said. (via Taste of Country)

The CEO believes that the CMA Awards has never disqualified any music artists in the past because of conduct.

The country star's "Dangeroud: The Double Album," is currently nominated for album of the year. The awards show will happen in November.

What Happened To Morgan Wallen?

The "More Than My Hometown" hitmaker was filmed going home after a night out with friends. In the video obtained by TMZ, Wallen can be heard using the "N-word" slur.

He later apologized, saying he would do better, and he was embarrassed for his actions.

After the video circulated, Wallen's music was barred from major radio stations across the United States. he was also banned from attending this year's Billboard Music Awards despite winning the top country award.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Receives Backlash From Kodak Black Producer, Singer Labeled 'No Talent' And Uses Ghostwriter?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.