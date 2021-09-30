Morgan Wallen has been one of the successful country artists over the past year until a video of him using a racial slur circulated online. Recently CMA Awards announced that they're banning the singer from their show this November.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Country Music Association affirms the public that they will not honor or recognize Wallen from the awards show, but they're considering his collaborative works.

"Honoring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way," CMA CEO Trahern said. (via Taste of Country)

In addition, Trahern said she didn't believe any musicians had ever been disqualified from performing on the show due to conduct before.

Wallen's album titled "Dangerous: The Double Album," which was released in January, is currently nominated for album of the year.

Morgan Wallen's Series of Backlash Following Racial Slur Controversy

In early reports, the country star was able to snag the top country award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards; however, he was also banned from attending the ceremony.

Dick Clark Productions previously released a statement saying Wallen is not allowed to perform, present, or accept any awards on the day of the ceremony.

Aside from the issues mentioned above, radio stations from all across the United States also banned the singer's track from their broadcast.

However, after getting barred for four months, his music made a comeback in June as renowned stations such as iHeartMedia, Cumulus Media, Cox Media, and Townsquare Media started playing his songs again.

Morgan Wallen Controversy

As previously reported by TMZ, the country artist was filmed going home from a night out with friends in which he was heard using the "N-word" slur.

The country crooner later apologized for his actions, saying he would do better, and he was embarrassed by the situation.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," Morgan explained. "I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better." Wallen said at the time.

Aside from his video controversy, he also faced an issue last year when he was dropped by "Saturday Night Live" as a musical guest after breaking strict COVID-19 protocols.

