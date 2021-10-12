The legend behind the formation of The Chieftains, Paddy Moloney, passed away aged 83.

The Irish Traditional Music Archive acknowledged Moloney as an uilleann piper, tin whistle player, composer, and arranger, who made a massive contribution to Irish traditional music, song, and dance. However, sources revealed no reports regarding the cause of his death.

Moloney left a significant impact in the Irish music scene that he became the reason why traditional Irish music got popularized worldwide. NPR also stated that they were able to collaborate with huge artists and groups outside of folk music.

These include Mick Jagger, Roger Daltrey, Emmylou Harris, and Luciano Pavarotti.

The official Instagram account of the group also left a special message for Moloney's passing, it read, "The Chieftain's family mourns the loss of our Paddy Moloney. Paddy had so much more music to share and stories to tell."

"We were lucky we had him for as long as we did," they concluded.

Rest In Peace

Paddy Moloney was born in North County Dublin, 1938. For as young as six, he said in an interview with the source mentioned above that a tin whistle gift from his mom became the reason why he was open to other instruments. He was also a self-taught musician after growing up in a family full of love for music.

By eight, the Memoriam dedicated to him revealed that he began to play the uilleann pipes from Leo Rowsome, "when the making, teaching and playing of the instrument was endangered."

He said, "Because it gives you great insight into instruments and formation of scales and that kind of stuff." More from the report by the outlet, he formed The Chieftains in 1962. Throughout his career as a part of the group, they earned six Grammys and 21 nominations.

The early St. Patrick's Day celebration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, became their last show in 2020 as the pandemic forced them to cancel their "Irish Goodbye" tour.

A Special Tribute From The Irish President

Numerous sources covered that the Irish President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Moloney, saying his music has inspired people worldwide, and they "will have learnt with great sadness" of his passing.

"He brought a love of Irish music not just to the diaspora, but to all those across the world who heard his music and appreciated it for its own sake as it transcended all musical boundaries," the President added.

Other than Higgins, the Irish prime minister, Micheál Martin, also honored Paddy's contribution to Irish music, as he stated, "The term 'legend' is regularly overused, but hard to think of any other way to describe this giant of Irish music and culture."

May his soul rest in peace.

