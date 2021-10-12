Well-known bass player for singer-songwriter George Michael and the group, Wham!, Deon Estus passed away at the age of 65 on October 11.

According to NME, Estus' official Twitter account confirmed his death as they posted a photo of the musician with a caption that said, "It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning."

They also added, "Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans."

Brenda Kaye Pearce, Estus' partner, also shared her own message Monday, October 12, to address his passing on Facebook. "My dearest, closest partner and significant other of 4 years transitioned, and all I can remember is our last conversation the day before," she wrote.

"My heart will need time to heal. R.I.P. Deon. Love you forever."

No reports had officially confirmed his cause of death.

Rest In Peace, Estus

During his career, Deon Estus not just played for George Michael. He also became a legendary bass player for world-famous stars including Elton John, Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner, Annie Lennox, and Frank Zappa.

READ ALSO: Tom Parker Dying? Singer Goes Emotional After Revealing' Scary' Health Diagnosis

As reported by The Sun, Detroit-based Deon Estus was born in 1956, and he became a part of the R&B band Brainstorm while studying at Northwestern High School. The group recorded two albums and made a hit with "Popcorn."

By the time he was discovered due to his talents playing the bass, he had joined the UK Pop sensation Wham! and got the chance to tour with them to China.

The source also stated that Deon became a bassist for George Michael during his "Faith" tour in 1988 until he died in 2016. He even appeared at a tribute concert to mark George Michael's 56th birthday.

In 1989, Estus earned his own Billboard Hot 100 hit with "Heaven Help Me," which reached No. 5. George Martin also contributed to the song as he solely produced it, co-wrote it, and his backing vocals are present. The collaboration also peaked at No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Adult Contemporary charts.

"Heaven Help Me" was released from Estus' only album, Spell, released in 1989 and produced the Dance Club Songs hit "Me or the Rumours" and the top 20 Adult Contemporary title track.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Receives Backlash From Kodak Black Producer, Singer Labeled 'No Talent' And Uses Ghostwriter?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.