Ray Luzier of "Korn" will be leaving the band for their upcoming tour dates because of his health condition. Fans shouldn't be disappointed as a replacement for him was already announced.

According to Loudwire, the drummer has unfortunately contracted COVID-19 and will be isolated until he recovers.

"Ray has tested positive for COVID, and he will not be playing the next three shows in Las Vegas, Fresno, and Oakland. Korn will be continuing on as scheduled despite these circumstances." The band wrote in a Facebook post. (read the complete statement below)

"We are anticipating a quick recovery for ray and he should be back to play the Los Angeles shows with us." they added.

The band has announced Luzier's temporary fill-in, which is Aric Importa of "FEVER 333."

Luzier took to his social media accounts to address the situation, saying it "infuriates" him to miss the following few shows.

"My wife Aspen & I tested positive for the junk several days ago. We're doing fine, thanks to all who've reached out with the positive messages to us, much love to you!" he wrote.

This is not the first time "Korn" had a band member who tested positive for the virus; singer Jonathan Davis was the first to experience the medical condition, forcing the band to postpone several dates.

READ ALSO: Coldplay Quitting Music: Chris Martin Shares Exactly When Band is Retiring, Plans After

The singer did not recover quickly as he experienced after-effects of the virus leading him to remain seated on a throne for part of the headlining performance; supplemental oxygen was also placed onstage.

Following this, guitarist Munky contracted the virus after Davis returned to the stage. J.R. Bareis, his bandmate from "Love & Death," temporarily replaced him to continue the tour.

"Korn's" following shows will be with "System of a Down" after they were assigned to replace "Faith No More," who went hiatus to allow frontman Mike Patton, to deal with his mental health.

Who Is Aric Importa?

Aric Importa is a member of "FEVER 333" and "Night Verses." The Los Angeles native has one Grammy nomination under his belt.

He recently received the Kerrang! Award and Heavy Music award with his band. The public voted him as the number one rock drummer in the world.

Aside from being a drummer, Importa is an accomplished visual artist and video editor. He studied film in college.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Defended Jesy Nelson For the Wrong Reason, Fans Think It's Ironic

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.