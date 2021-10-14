Music fans are coming after Nicki Minaj after publicly defending her collaborator, Jesy Nelson while bullying Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The "Super Bass" hitmaker doesn't seem to plan to let the entire drama cool down.

In a now-deleted comment on TikTok, Minaj called out Pinnock's fans "bullies."

For those who were late in the pop culture news, Pinnock accused her former bandmate Nelson of "blackfishing" in leaked DMs made public by a British influencer on TikTok.

Nelson's ethnicity was widely discussed a year after an article noted how she uses darker makeup.

Social media users immediately went into a frenzy after finding out that Nelson was not Black but White for the first time.

Nelson also called out other singers like Ariana Grande, who have been "blackfishing" for years but never got the same amount of backlash as her.

What Was in Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Leaked DM?

TikTok user NoHun shared a screenshot of Leigh-Anne Pinnock's DM, which allegedly called her former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson a "horrible person."

In that DM, it was also revealed that Nelson blocked Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards, contrary to previous reports that the trio unfollowed her.

While the credibility of the recorded messages is yet to be verified, it didn't take for the two Little Mix star's fans to be engaged in a war of words on Twitter as they defend their idols.

But things got even more heated after Nicki Minaj defended and sided with Nelson.

Nicki Minaj on Jesy Nelson's Side

Minaj said in an Instagram Live video, despite not taking any direct shots at Leigh-Anne Pinnock said, "If you want a solo career baby girl, just say that. You can go out and put [out] your own music."

"We're gonna support you and love you. That's it."

The "Anaconda" rapper further said, "You don't have to attack someone else. If that's how you felt, why were you kiki-ing with her and being in the videos with her for 10 years?" commenting on the number of years Little Mix has been in the industry.

"Now all of a sudden she's not in a video with you and you have some negative evil thing to do and say? Stop!"



Nicki Minaj Slammed

@Pablothedon on TikTok slammed Nicki Minaj, saying her views on the entire drama.

"You will never ever catch me on Beyoncé's internet airing out a black woman in defense of a white woman when the topic of conversation is blackfishing and how racist that is."

Then Minaj fired back, "Yall love using these trigger words to get ppl bullied & to have ppl drag me. You were probably bullied a lot too."

But fans are simply not having it.

A Leigh-Anne fan said, "Saying don't bully while bullying someone is called being a hypocrite point blank period."

"You don't need to tear someone down to build up someone else. Nicki should've let Jesy fight her own battles cause now she's consequences."

jesy blackfishn is worse than what Nicki could comprehend.Not only has jesy ignored warnings about it she has never supported any black movement to this day.Not even blm2020 & didn't support leigh' doc about race & colorism.Nicki shoulda kept out of it bcz she's getting the hate. — kondi (@Mindsoverheart) October 14, 2021

