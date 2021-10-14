BTS V's fans defended the idol by showing all the proof that he is not in any relationship at the moment.

BTS' fandom was left shocked recently after reports about V dating a business magnate's daughter emerged.

The K-pop group's agency, HYBE Labels, has since denied the speculations and dating rumor. The company also asked fans to avoid making baseless reports to safeguard the artists.

The K-pop idol also expressed his anger and frustration on Weverse, referencing the group's diss track "UGH" to show how he felt toward the reports that were being spread online.

His fans also came together recently and compiled all the proof that he is single in pursuit of stopping the rumors from coming.

Proof That BTS V Remains Single Disclosed

On Twitter, a Korean fan shared several points that could prove V is only friends with the Paradise Group family.

Before attending this year's Korea International Art Fair (KIAF), V participated in the same event in 2019. The fan questioned why the K-pop idol would bring his girlfriend - if he has - to a place where people gather.

BTS has already performed multiple times at the Paradise Hotel and established a close relationship with the family. The business owners are also friends with other celebrities aside from V.

As for the reported bracelet the idol always wears, the Twitter user noted that it was from Peakpick. Many K-pop artists wear the brand, and V probably bought it himself or received it from the Paradise Group.

There were also photos from the recent event where the BTS member walked alone. Unfortunately, the one photo where he stood beside Paradise Group's daughter was the only one that went viral.

Following the publication of the "proof," fans continuously supported the K-pop idol and asked everyone to stop spreading misinformation.

One fan said, "Even if V started dating, I will still support him, what's wrong with dating ? He is a human you know...@BTS_twt I will be happy too if JIMIN dates Is not easy to find your soulmate especially now."

"Finally, It's about time the members started openly adressing all those unnecessary rumors or dating scandals. They can do whatever they want and with whoever they want in their free time and that's not yalls business," another added.

