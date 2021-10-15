In Adele's words, her son Angelo 'doesn't care' about her success.

This is because her son, who she had with her former spouse Simon Konecki, is more interested in online gaming than he is in her fame, according to the Easy On Me singer.

As the singer said to Hits Radio listeners on Friday: "He's into like gamers, like he likes Flamingo and all them lot, like I mean yeah he ain't bothered by me at all."

She added, "He does not care at all. He is like, "You're so busy all the time now", like blah-blah. But no he doesn't care and he's always comparing."

'The other day he was telling me how many YouTube followers I have is nowhere near as many as the big gamers. I was like, "Okay cheers kid, thanks for that," she hilariously shared.

Despite Adele's admission that she intends to bring Angelo to work with her, she doubts he'll be pleased, unlike if he would spend days with online gamers, probably.

She told Fleur East on the show, "He's coming to a couple of, sort of work things that I have coming up and we'll see, but I'm sure he'll just be like, "Well I think Flamingo will have done it like this or like that."

Despite his son's apparent but cute disinterest in his mom's fame at the moment, Adele said he's great and "lovely."

Adele has dedicated her upcoming album 30 to Angelo, releasing the first single from her new album 30 on Friday at midnight.

She revealed this week that the song revolves mainly around the 'inner turmoil' she felt after divorcing ex-husband Simon.

The lyrics were very telling her of her true feelings, despite appearing quite alright in most of her public engagements.

The lyrcis go, "We're both so deeply stuck in our ways, you can't deny how hard I've tried. I changed who I was to put you both first,' as well as, 'Go easy on me. I was still a child, didn't get the chance to feel the world around me, had no time to choose, what I chose to do, so go easy on me..."

Even if her son is unimpressed, her fans certainly are, especially since this is a new single that they have been waiting for, for almost six years now.

A 21-second preview from Adele's next music video for "Easy On Me" was premiered on Friday, October 5th. It was just days ago that fans began hearing whispers about her impending album release after seeing "30"-themed billboards all around the world.

Since her debut album, "19," in 2008, Adele's albums have all featured numerals as names, reflecting her age. These include "21," in 2011, and "25," in 2015. "25" and "21" were nominated for Grammy Awards for best album and best pop vocal album, respectively. Her previous three albums all charted in the top five on Billboard 200. It remains to be seen what awards "30" will bring her.

