Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford braved his cancer diagnosis and spoke candidly about the disease.

Despite looking strong and well, Halford previously got involved in a life and death battle against cancer.

The Judas Priest frontman recently sat down for an interview with Heavy Consequence and spoke about the "little cancer" he kept a secret amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Halford, he first learned about the diagnosis while the world started battling against the pandemic. As a result, he told hardly anyone about it.

"That happened while we were all locked down, so things happen for a reason as far as time sequence of events. I have nothing but gratitude to be at this point in my life, still doing what I love the most," he said.

The 70-year-old musician also touched on the dreaded battle through the additional chapter he released for his book, "Confess."

Halford penned in his 2020 book how he went through a draining year after receiving radiation treatment in 2020. He also underwent an appendectomy, making his health status deteriorated.

Rob Halford Saw One Inspiring Message After Diagnosis

When he learned about his cancer, the singer reportedly felt nothing but anger toward the disease. However, everything changed when he watched a commercial from a hospital.

The video he saw reportedly features kids and babies with cancers. The poor individuals are equipped with tubes that help them fight for their lives without knowing what is happening.

"It made me feel totally ashamed of myself; Rob, how dare you be so selfish? And from that second, I change my entire mental attitude towards my disease," he said.

Halford reportedly felt early symptoms in 2017 before undergoing prostatectomy surgery in July 2020 to remove cancer. After going through it, he asked men to get themselves checked regularly for the disease.

"I felt a combination of shock, horror, and oddly, relief - at least now I know!...' Am I going to die?' It was all I could think of. I know blokes who've died of prostate cancer. 'No, you're not going to die, Rob,' said Dr. Ali," he penned.

His new story came after his bandmate, Richie Faulkner, also suffered from a medical emergency when he got an aortic aneurysm while on stage at Louder Than Life Festival. The Judas Priest member was rushed to a hospital and underwent a 10-hour surgery.

