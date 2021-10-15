There is officially less than a month left until the now-three member group Little Mix will release their new album, and yet, Mixers are in chaos after songs leaked ahead of its release.

It has been a while since Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirwall came back with new music following their former bandmate, Jesy Nelson's departure. Of course, fans are well ready to welcome "Between Us," which is coming on November 12.

However, despite Mixers getting ready for the actual day of the release, they allegedly called out Nicki Minaj's fans, "Barbiez" or "Barbz," as the reason why some of the songs from the album got leaked.

for the barbz who leaked between us please look closely at those files maybe you'll find something called "the original LM3" we really need it pic.twitter.com/ZOez5hORuR — 🧁🍉 (@rendezvousdoo) October 14, 2021

This came after the heated issue of the "Super Bass" singer defending Jesy Nelson from her "Blackfishing" issue and more things she caused regarding the group's situation.

The Song Leak Outcome

As fans were in full rage regarding this matter, reports followed revealing the song lyrics from "Cut You Off," where they "launch a scathing attack" against their former co-sister, Nelson.

Mirror also stated that the "Black Magic" singers challenged her reasons as they do not "believe" them and questioned if she would be happier in her solo career.

A Twitter user even listed down the titles of the songs that got leaked and stated that it's not recommended to listen to, as it might be the last album release from the group following reports of their disbandment.

little mix - between us

19. No (explicit)

20. Between Us

21. Love (Sweet Love)

22. Cut You Off



on the deluxe:

?. Trash



they’ve unfortunately leaked :(

mixers, i wouldn’t advise listening to it because this MIGHT be ur last album release, solo careers r being questioned https://t.co/H9n6dJ2LXA — lea ʚїɞ (@planetleakin) October 15, 2021



Despite no confirmations yet coming from Little Mix themselves, The Sun exclusively revealed that some sources from the music industry say that they are quietly negotiating with different management and record deals.

As a result, to avoid further damage made, the fans spammed the "little mix between us" search results with repeated words adding terms that could bury the leaked folder of songs.

anyways

Little Mix Between us Album Leak Download Zip Link Cut You Off Love (Sweet love) Drive Google

(spam with these tags to hide the links being posted by weird barbz) — LITTLE MIX LEAKED SONG IN BIO (@jadesbooty) October 15, 2021

READ ALSO: Little Mix Disbanding Following Jesy Nelson's 'Blackfishing' Accusations?

On What To Look Forward To

RCA Records UK recently released the pre-order links for "Between Us." They also revealed gorgeous album covers on the new album, as shown on their official website, and their merch bundles that the fans can receive on the day of its release.

"Between Us" is marked as the first album of Perrie, Leigh-Anne, and Jade, without their former member Jesy. It will include 22 total tracks, with 18 of their previous hits and five brand new tracks.

If you pre-order Between Us from our website you can win a ticket and merch bundle ✨ https://t.co/5jrnw9wmnm pic.twitter.com/siyQVHlUzp — Little Mix (@LittleMix) October 13, 2021



READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Defending Jesy Nelson Was For An Ulterior Motive, Critics Say

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.