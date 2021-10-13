Fans noticed how Nicki Minaj has been stirring in the former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson's "blackfishing" drama.

To add more to that, they also noticed her using this opportunity to distract from the real issue of her husband's rape case. Daily Mail mentioned that the "Super Bass" singer was labeled as the "Queen of hypocrisy" due to furious fans after she sided with Jesy Nelson in the "blackfishing row," despite blasting Miley Cyrus back in the days for cultural appropriation.

Recently, she even called Leigh-Anne Pinnock and the rest of Little Mix "jealous miserable clowns" after a leaked image from the new mother of two slamming Jesy for "blackfishing." As a result, numerous fans resurfaced her past issues, falling under the same problem.

Recalling The Old Drama

Nicki Minaj had nothing but war as she was embroiled in a major drama with Miley Cyrus during the VMAs around 2015. As explained by the source, the singer "savagely addressed" Cyrus' previous comments about Minaj while she collected her Best Hip Hop video award that night.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer slammed, "Now, back to this b***h that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press... 'Miley, what's good?'" Despite the former Disney starlet defending herself, The New York Times Magazine interviewed Minaj regarding the heated issue suggesting Cyrus had been guilty of cultural appropriation.

As to the "Anaconda" rapper's reply, she said, "If you want to enjoy our culture and our lifestyle, bond with us, dance with us, have fun with us, twerk with us, rap with us, then you should also want to know what affects us, what is bothering us, what we feel is unfair to us," she continued. "You shouldn't not want to know that."

More in 2018, Minaj faced Cardi B, who has Trinidadian and Dominican Republic blood, of "coming into her f*****n' culture" as she follows a physical altercation during a fashion event in New York. After spilling those claims she made about Cardi's daughter Kulture and describing the incident as "mortifying and humiliating," the 38-year-old star called out the "WAP" singer during her appearance on Beats 1's "Queen Radio."

Aftermath Of Wild Instagram Livestream

On Monday, Nicki doubled down on her row with Leigh-Anne Pinnock after the fans of the now-three member group "bullied" Jesy Nelson. She even addressed the new mother of twins who allegedly accused Nelson of "blackfishing" based on a leaked Instagram DM.

I don’t understand how nicki minaj did all that rah rah about miley cyrus and her CA but she cooning and looning for jesy nelson when she’s literally doing the same thing.. pic.twitter.com/dv1kZ5oksa — kaiah (@reiyoArt) October 12, 2021

Girl she is harassing this black woman who was raped by her husband. Where has everybody been? Nicki Minaj has been nasty. SHOULDNT have taken bashing Leigh Anne for Jesy to see that.



SHES MARRIED TO A PEDOPHILE. https://t.co/mzqvhdvSxt — CARDI DROP THE ALBUM 🗣 (@ToriLoves2SeeIt) October 11, 2021



Fans defended Little Mix as they called out the "Fractions" singer of still being a hypocrite. More of them also brought up how Minaj could dig in the Little Mix drama while her husband, Kenneth Petty, had an ongoing case where Jennifer Hough accused him of harassment in the last weeks of September, per NBC.

Nicki Minaj to hide the emerging allegations towards her husband by stirring some jesy/little mix beef: pic.twitter.com/Pk0KFOYHg2 — Justforfun🇵🇸 (@Justtforfuunn) October 12, 2021

God. Fake Screenshots setting up Leigh Anne. Nicki Minaj being a hypocrite and attacking her (to cover up her husband's current issue???) and Jesy who supposedly advocates for mental health just watching as Nicki bully her former band mate over a FAKE SCREENSHOT??? Damn. https://t.co/ZIULi958AL — Tré (@trevorgalapate) October 12, 2021



She even later backed him up in her Queen Radio show, claiming that Hough wrongfully accused her husband.

