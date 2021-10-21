ITZY cannot stop falling in love after releasing their first full-length album "Crazy in Love."

In a new exclusive interview with People, the girl group's members - Chaeryeong, Lia, Ryujin, Yeji, and Yuna - all spoke highly about their more mature music years after their debut.

According to Yuna, they paid attention to their styles and worked hard to show their different sides to their fans. They also applied those in their recent album.

"The majority of our new album Crazy in Love is about how ITZY would act when they fall in love. The track 'LOCO' represents the emotion of feeling out of control when you fall in love deeply," Ryujin said.



The member also flaunted how the album highlights parts of thems people have never seen before. The tracks also gave them a chance to let the world hear the voices they had never outed before. For "Crazy in Love," the members reportedly tried various types and styles of rapping. As a result, each song gives fans a different vibe.

ITZY's Fandom Getting Bigger

In the same interview, the members touched on the fact that they have been receiving more love since they arrived in the K-pop music scene. They also noticed how huge their fandom has become since their "It'z Me" release last year.

In fact, the LP reached the No. 11 spot on Billboard 200 because of their fans.

"The more our fans and listeners enjoy our music and acknowledge us, the more we want to try new genres and widen the spectrum of our music. I'm excited to show more of our growth and our performances in the future!" Yeji said.

Before ending the interview, Yuna expressed the group's desire to bring positivity to their fans through their music. Yeji shared the same sentiment and said they would work even harder to push ITZY to the top.

"Crazy in Love" reportedly sold 22,000 copies in the US alone in the week ending September 30.

MRC Data noted that the new album followed the success of ITZY's "Guess Who" in May. It secured the No. 23 spot on the list. It has been challenging for them as the girl group reportedly began working on "Crazy in Love" while promoting the single months ago.

Per the group, the recent album had been in the works for at least five months before releasing it last month.

